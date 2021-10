Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 12:20 Hits: 1

The kingmakers in a potential coalition government are trying to find common ground and say negotiations will concentrate on policy issues. Both will enter separate bilateral talks with the SPD and CDU next week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-greens-and-fdp-enter-second-round-of-preliminary-talks/a-59376021?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf