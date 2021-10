Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 13:14 Hits: 3

Follow each day of our road trip in an electric car through four German-speaking countries and participate in our giveaway to win a sustainably produced hammock!

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/follow-our-road-trip-and-win-a-hammock/a-59235936?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf