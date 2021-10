Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 14:24 Hits: 2

German cricket is developing faster than most in the country realize, but what does cricket culture look like in a country famous for football rather than fast balls?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cricket-in-germany-a-history-beyond-bat-and-ball/a-59316019?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf