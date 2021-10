Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 16:06 Hits: 2

Merck found its antviral pill molnupiravir can reduce pandemic hospitalizations and deaths by half, in a test that's yet to face peer review. The company says it has already lined up contracts if regulators approve.

