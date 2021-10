Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 19:03 Hits: 3

Paris authorities have bricked up a tunnel that connects the French capital and the northeastern suburb of Pantin after moving dozens of crack smokers into the area, a measure that has sparked fury and despair among residents. FRANCE 24 reports from the “wall of shame” at the Paris ringroad.

