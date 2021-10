Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 10:19 Hits: 1

Nigeria has delayed the launch of its eNaira digital currency, initially planned for Friday, because of the country's Independence Day celebrations, the Central Bank of Nigeria said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211001-nigeria-delays-launch-of-central-bank-backed-enaira-digital-currency