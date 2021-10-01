The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Haitian migrants hoping to reach US ‘openly discriminated’ against in Mexico

Haitian migrants hoping to reach US 'openly discriminated' against in Mexico

The tens of thousands of migrants, many of them Haitian, who camped out in Del Rio, Texas in the hope of seeking asylum in the US captured the world's attention in September. Two weeks later, the camp has been cleared and thousands of Haitians are living precariously back in Mexico, facing discrimination. Our Observer runs an NGO in a Mexican border town and, after witnessing measures taken against them by authorities, says the plight of Haitian migrants there is "worse than any other group".

