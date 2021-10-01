The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Battle of the Maradonas' shakes up local elections in Italian city of Naples

'Battle of the Maradonas' shakes up local elections in Italian city of Naples Italy is holding municipal elections on October 3 and 4. Voters in 1,000 constituencies are electing their representatives, including in the city of Naples, where an unusual battle is taking place between two members of the Maradona family. The iconic late Argentinian footballer, who played for Napoli from 1984 to 1991, still has a special place in the hearts of Neapolitans. With a brother and son involved in the campaign but on opposite sides, can Diego Maradona be a kingmaker from beyond the grave? Our correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20211001-battle-of-the-maradonas-shakes-up-local-elections-in-italian-city-of-naples

