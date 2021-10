Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 16:12 Hits: 3

Lava flowed from a newly opened crack in the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma on Friday, carving a different path from previous flows and raising fears of more destruction, while fine ash forced islanders to don masks and goggles.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211001-lava-bursts-out-of-new-fissure-in-canary-islands-volcano