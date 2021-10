Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 15:34 Hits: 2

QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (Reuters) -Ecuador is planning to pardon up to 2,000 inmates in order to relieve overcrowding at its detention centers after 118 inmates died and a further 79 were injured in the country's worst-ever prison riot earlier this week, an official said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/01/death-toll-from-ecuador039s-worst-ever-prison-riot-rises-to-118