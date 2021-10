Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 15:51 Hits: 2

For more than a decade, Europeans have looked to Germany’s Angela Merkel to lead. Can France’s Emmanuel Macron now take up her mantle?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1001/With-Merkel-leaving-is-Macron-the-new-leader-of-Europe?icid=rss