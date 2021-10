Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 18:36 Hits: 7

Greta Thunberg led a 'Fridays for Future' march in Milan after calling for swift change at the Youth4Climate conference.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/1/thunberg-leads-climate-protests-in-italy-ahead-of-cop26