‘Apostle of hate’: Internet celebrates as anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson retires

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 20:12 Hits: 8

Conspiracy theorist, anti-LGBTQ activist, religious extremist, right wing media mogul, and conservative televangelist Pat Robertson announced on Friday he is stepping down from his role as host of "The 700 Club." And while his Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) is calling it "60 Years of History-Making TV Ministry," many others are applauding the decision.

For more half a century Robertson, a former ordained minister, waged what he saw as a religious war against the LGBTQ community. Just two days after 9/11, while the nation was still crippled and devastated, Robertson joined with Jerry Falwell, infamously blaming gay people and others his opposed for the terror attacks.

"The ACLU. The ACLU has got to take a lot of blame for this," Falwell declared.

"Oh yes," Robertson agreed.

Falwell went on to blame "the pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle," along with the "People for the American Way, all of them."

"Well, I totally concur," Robertson declared.

Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson Blame 9/11 on Organizations Like People For the American Way www.youtube.com

He never apologized.

In 2005 Robertson "accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg of being a communist," Americans United reported.

He never learned his lesson.

Just last year Robertson blamed the coronavirus pandemic on "wicked" same-sex marriage and on abortion:

TV Evangelist Pat Robertson Blames COVID-19 On Same-Sex Marriage & Abortion www.youtube.com

Many are rejoicing upon learning Robertson will no longer helm his long-running TV show.

Hallelujah: Sociopath Pat Robertson finally stepping down after decades of posing as a "Christian." https://t.co/pyuxey6uJE 1633110936.0





Pat Robertson will be taking a lot of steps down soon, each one a little warmer than the last. https://t.co/C79KBdRqVD 1633107493.0





So much of the modern conspiracy theory movement was built off Pat Robertson's incoherent scaremongering, relentles… https://t.co/AawhnJcUIj 1633099474.0





Pat Robertson, who's blamed gay people for hurricanes and Covid, is stepping down from hosting the 700 Club, an eva… https://t.co/ZlyJZzd8jK 1633100830.0





Pat Robertson contributed 55 years of damage to society at large with racism, misogyny, and xenophobia weaved into… https://t.co/JUOfJ3R2fK 1633115160.0





Pat Robertson, indotrinator and so called Christian is stepping down. Good riddance. 1633115366.0





In honor of Pat Robertson leaving TV, here’s a piece I wrote with @bendimiero for @mmfa about all the times Pat sai… https://t.co/3iKbh4D9Es 1633111075.0





“Christian leaders” like Pat Robertson, James Dobson, and Jerry “Unzipped” Falwell Jr. helped Trump get elected. P… https://t.co/qPcSRUyDUG 1633109779.0





Pat Robertson, 91, is stepping down as host of the 700 Club after 55 years! Why so soon? lol...He has been the host… https://t.co/IHKXxK70Gk 1633109539.0





Pat Robertson stepping down from The 700 Club to spend more time at home hating gay people and building models out of toothpicks I guess. 1633112678.0





Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club' - The Associated Press https://t.co/VWcZcG9wFC via… https://t.co/mlJytngybh 1633108246.0

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/pat-robertson/