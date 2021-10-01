The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘Apostle of hate’: Internet celebrates as anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson retires

Category: World Hits: 8

‘Apostle of hate’: Internet celebrates as anti-LGBTQ televangelist Pat Robertson retires

Conspiracy theorist, anti-LGBTQ activist, religious extremist, right wing media mogul, and conservative televangelist Pat Robertson announced on Friday he is stepping down from his role as host of "The 700 Club." And while his Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) is calling it "60 Years of History-Making TV Ministry," many others are applauding the decision.

For more half a century Robertson, a former ordained minister, waged what he saw as a religious war against the LGBTQ community. Just two days after 9/11, while the nation was still crippled and devastated, Robertson joined with Jerry Falwell, infamously blaming gay people and others his opposed for the terror attacks.

"The ACLU. The ACLU has got to take a lot of blame for this," Falwell declared.

"Oh yes," Robertson agreed.

Falwell went on to blame "the pagans and the abortionists and the feminists and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle," along with the "People for the American Way, all of them."

"Well, I totally concur," Robertson declared.

Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson Blame 9/11 on Organizations Like People For the American Waywww.youtube.com

He never apologized.

In 2005 Robertson "accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg of being a communist," Americans United reported.

He never learned his lesson.

Just last year Robertson blamed the coronavirus pandemic on "wicked" same-sex marriage and on abortion:

TV Evangelist Pat Robertson Blames COVID-19 On Same-Sex Marriage & Abortionwww.youtube.com

Many are rejoicing upon learning Robertson will no longer helm his long-running TV show.











image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/pat-robertson/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version