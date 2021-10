Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 13:28 Hits: 1

The Chinese government may yet succeed in insulating the broader market from the financial crisis at real estate giant Evergrande. But the larger challenge is to rebalance an economy that has depended for far too long on the bloated housing market for jobs and growth.

