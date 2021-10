Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 15:57 Hits: 1

European political and business leaders have signaled clearly that they understand the urgent need for decarbonization, and have set their boldest and most ambitious targets yet. But the region’s young generation has never been more impatient to see lofty rhetoric and noble intentions translated into real and visible action.

