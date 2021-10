Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 08:28 Hits: 1

Disruptions to education resulting from COVID-19, violent conflict, and climate change are leaving crisis-affected girls and boys ever-further behind. It is hard to imagine a better investment than keeping these children in school.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/education-investments-for-children-in-crisis-settings-by-yasmine-sherif-2021-09