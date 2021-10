Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Although Germany's fragmented federal election result has left a cloud of uncertainty about the next government, it also left the old consensus in favor of muddling through in tatters. A new generation recognizes the need for a carefully managed fresh start to confront the challenges of the twenty-first century.

