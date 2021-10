Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 11:12 Hits: 0

American conservatives once sought to ride the waves of markets and innovation toward ever-greater wealth and prosperity, but now they cower in fear. And, as the trajectory of today's Republican Party shows, that makes them a threat to democracy.

