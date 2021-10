Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:44 Hits: 1

Peter Nygard, one of one of Canada's wealthiest people, could face sex-trafficking charges in the US. Canadian authorities, meanwhile, are now adding separate charges of their own.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/canadian-fashion-mogul-peter-nygard-consents-to-us-extradition/a-59380031?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf