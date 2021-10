Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 18:39 Hits: 6

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told Ethiopia's prime minister that the international organization does not accept the country's decision to expel seven UN officials, amid a war and looming famine in Tigray.

