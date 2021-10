Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 18:32 Hits: 6

NECOCLI, Colombia (Reuters) - An influx of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants seeking transport northward toward the United States is pushing locals in the Colombian beach town of Necocli out of housing, residents said, as landlords favor migrants able to pay in dollars. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/02/influx-of-haitian-migrants-pushing-locals-out-of-housing-in-colombia-beach-town