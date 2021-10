Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:19 Hits: 1

In the 1920s, California’s Willa and Charles Bruce had their beachfront property, home to the West Coast’s first resort for Black people, seized by eminent domain. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom returned the Manhattan Beach property to their descendants.

