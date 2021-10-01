This Week in Statehouse Action: Wake Up Call edition

Category: World Hits: 1
September is ending! (Where did it go???? Feels like it just started ...)
But as we stare down the barrel of October, the onward slog of time means something a little different if you’re, say, a state legislator.
In most states, you’re not in full session any more, but you’re doing committee meetings and working on drawing your new (likely GOP-gerrymandered) legislative and/or congressional maps.
In other states, you’re still in your legislative session, doing the people’s business, but also still probably drawing new legislative and congressional district maps.
And in Virginia, you’re likely to be in the home stretch of your (re-)election, since all 100 members of the House of Delegates and the governor, LG, and attorney general are all on the ballot in November.
(If you really want, you can watch/listen to me talk about Virginia with a couple of tremendous organizers on this week’s episode of The Brief. But only if you, like, really want.)Campaign Action
Wake Me Up When September Ends: The end of September is a major fundraising deadline in politics generally (as your email inbox can no doubt confirm), but it’s a super crucial one in a place with major elections happening in about a month.
(Virginia. It’s Virginia.)
While Virginia Democrats absolutely have some extremely challenging work cut out for them in keeping their 55-45 majority in the state House, Republicans are looking a little desperate, which may explain a recent antisemitic mailer from one GOP campaign.
One, Hahns Copeland, running in Norfolk, responded to a photo of state House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) by tweeting, “I was surprised to see a pair of eyes and a mouth with that NOSE.” Another, Julie Perry, running for a seat in Northern Virginia, made light of the Holocaust by comparing the experience of conservative teachers to the plight of German Jews in Nazi Germany.
Wake Up Call: It just wouldn’t be a day that ends in Y if Republicans in Wisconsin weren’t coming up with creative new ways to lock in their own power in perpetuity at the expense of actual Badger State voters.
Wait! you may be saying, The governor of Wisconsin is a Democrat! Is this really that bad?
Yes, yes, it is.
Here’s why.
Yeah, I’ll call Wisconsin Republicans lots of things, but I’ll never call them uncreative.
Wake Up Alone: It finally happened, y’all.
The Cyber Ninjas put on their fancy black footie pajamas, busted out the Nerf katana, and presented their “report” on the Maricopa County election “audit” to the Arizona state Senate.
And as a beautiful, successful, eligible woman, I … had nothing better to do last Friday night than watch the final act of this stupid, democracy-undermining circus.
sigh
But who needs expensive jewelry when you can watch a farce that cost Arizona taxpayers and private donors almost $6 million play out in real time?
Democracy is sexy, but Friday’s presentation was most assuredly … not.
Stupidity rising from general ineptitude in reviewing election procedures and mechanics?
Maybe.
But Logan himself has a history of promoting wild election conspiracy theories, so it’s difficult to give him the benefit of the doubt here.
whoops
Oh, but did you think this was over?
As an erudite consumer of this missive, you probably know better.
Yeah, this is definitely going to get weirder before it gets better.
Welp! That’s a wrap for this week!
… and maybe for a little while! Next week I’ll be up to my eyeballs in Netroots Nation 2021 (are you coming? You should! I’m on two wicked cool panels: One with a bunch of amazing Democratic secretaries of state and another with those wicked smart folks at Daily Kos Elections I talk about in this space so often!), and then I’ll be [REDACTED] in [REDACTED] for [REDACTED].
I’ll miss you, though.
And until I return, I have just one thing to ask of you:
Take care of yourself.
You’re important.
We need you.
