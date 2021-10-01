Today marks DeJoy's brilliant plan to slow down mail delivery—almost as good as removing mailboxes

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 15:10 Hits: 1

Today marks the official day when the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) begins its “slowdown plan,” and when Americans collectively ask the question: “Why the f**k is Louis DeJoy still employed as the postmaster general?”

The blueprint for overhauling the USPS is the brainchild of DeJoy, the brainless, corrupt Trump appointee and major donor. He claims the idea was created in the hopes of saving money. Of course, the plan is as inept as the man, causing first-class mail to take up to five days to reach its destination—including bills, tax documents, letters, etc. That "means mail delivery will be slower than in the 1970s," Paul Steidler, a senior fellow at the Lexington Institute and an expert on the postal service, tells CBS News.

Steidler adds that it will be folks in rural communities, the disabled, and senior citizens who will most feel the impact. People who pay their bills using checks, those who rely on prescription medications arriving by mail, and even delays in mail-in ballots … Hmmm, we’ve heard about this before.

The plan, officially entitled “Delivering for America,” was announced less than a month before President Biden’s three appointees to the Postal Service’s nine-member governing board were confirmed, according to The Washington Post. The plan was endorsed by six sitting governors, all appointed by the Trump administration.

Speaking of mail-in ballots, let’s dig into DeJoy’s history on that subject.

In August 2020, DeJoy was called to the carpet in a virtual hearing before the Republican-majority Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he denied that his department was directly responsible for removing hundreds of mail-sorting machines and “blue boxes” ahead of the presidential election, saying it was a “normal process” that’s been around for years.

“When I found out about it,” he said, “we looked at the excitement it was creating so I decided to stop it and we’ll pick it up after the election.”

He likewise said he was “unaware” of the process of removing mail-sorting machines.

And yet only after he arrived were 700 mail collection boxes removed from U.S. city streets.

Back to the brilliant new 10-year plan by DeJoy. The Postal Regulatory Commission, which is the federal regulator that oversees the USPS, doubted how the plan could save money if the delivery is slower.

"Reducing service will only discourage use of the U.S. Mail, which is not a formula for long-term financial health and stability," Christopher W. Shaw, the author of the forthcoming book First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy and the Corporate Threat, wrote in an email to CBS News.

Finally, not only are people likely to be extremely frustrated by the slow service of the mail, but they’re also likely to lose trust in the system.

"When you reduce standards you perpetuate a vicious downward cycle," Steidler said. "You tell people you can take your time delivering it. It causes people to lose confidence in the mail."

So, how do we get rid of DeJoy? It’s not as easy as you’d think. The president can’t simply fire the postmaster general—only the USPS board of governors can do that. “Get used to me,” DeJoy told his critics at a congressional hearing in 2021.

Let’s keep hope alive. Maybe after people begin getting fines for late bills or tax payments, the pressure will be enough to oust this imbecile.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2055473