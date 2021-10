Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 09:29 Hits: 2

Mikhail Saakashvili said he returned to Georgia in support of the opposition as local elections get underway this weekend. Current Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, had vowed to arrest Saakashvili if he returned.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/georgia-s-exiled-ex-president-saakashvili-says-he-is-back-in-country-ahead-of-elections/a-59373706?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf