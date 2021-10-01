The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A safe space for addicts? The battle over Paris's 'shooting galleries'

A safe space for addicts? The battle over Paris's 'shooting galleries' Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been given the go-ahead to open four new "shooting galleries" – supervised sites where addicts can use drugs with clean equipment – across the French capital. But while the charity that runs the city's only shooting gallery says they have proven effective, plans for more have met fierce opposition from some of the city's residents. 

https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211001-a-safe-space-for-addicts-the-battle-over-paris-s-shooting-galleries

