Cartooning for Peace: Germany’s Angela Merkel prepares to bid adieu to Europe

Cartooning for Peace: Germany’s Angela Merkel prepares to bid adieu to Europe After 16 years in office, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leaving her seat at the Bundestag, marking the end of an era for the country and for Europe, which has been one her top priorities during her four terms. Although the SPD (centre-left) party and its candidate Olaf Scholz came out on top by a narrow margin over Merkel’s CDU, long months of negotiations lie ahead.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211001-cartooning-for-peace-germany-s-angela-merkel-prepares-to-bid-adieu-to-europe

