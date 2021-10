Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 09:25 Hits: 5

KAJANG (Bernama): The Immigration Department will propose to the government a new policy for the issuance and renewal of Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) for foreign workers in the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/01/immigration-to-propose-new-policy-for-issuance-of-temporary-employment-visit-pass-for-foreign-workers