Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 08:31 Hits: 5

Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka rejected any suggestion that he should apologize for the harsh police crackdown and sweeping arrests that targeted protesters in the wake of last year’s disputed election.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/cnn-interview-lukashenka/31487358.html