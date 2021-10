Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 19:48 Hits: 7

In a 65-35 bipartisan vote, the Senate agreed to continue to fund federal agencies through early December. TheĀ HouseĀ approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote.

