Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:44 Hits: 2

A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary was remanded in custody on Thursday after spending several hours on the run in a bid to flee her trial in Germany to face charges of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210930-fugitive-former-nazi-death-camp-secretary-found-hours-after-fleeing-ahead-of-war-crimes-trial