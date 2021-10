Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 20:09 Hits: 9

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights has ruled the extradition from Russia to Uzbekistan of human rights activist Valentina Chupik should be suspended until at least Oct. 17, her lawyer said on Thursday. Read full story

