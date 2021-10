Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 08:51 Hits: 2

Sarkozy has received a jail sentence for spending almost double the legal limit on his unsucessful 2012 campaign. He will appeal the ruling and is unlikely to spend time in prison.

