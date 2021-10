Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:12 Hits: 2

Yair Lapid has already visited the UAE and Morocco after the establishment of relations with four Arab states under the "Abraham Accords." Gulf Air have also made the first commercial flight between Bahrain and Israel.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-foreign-minister-makes-landmark-visit-to-bahrain/a-59360287?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf