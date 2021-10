Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 10:12 Hits: 2

The plant in Eisenach will close until at least the beginning of 2022, a spokesperson said. Germany's key auto industry had been hit hard by shortages exacerbated by the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-opel-plant-to-shut-over-global-chip-shortage/a-59362189?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf