Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:13 Hits: 0

Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to the 2020 US agreement with the Taliban signed in Doha that promised a complete troop withdrawal. Joe Biden has faced the biggest crisis of his presidency over the withdrawal in Afghanistan, drawing criticism from Republican US lawmakers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210930-pentagon-officials-say-afghan-govt-s-collapse-was-rooted-in-2020-us-deal-with-taliban