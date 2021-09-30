The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pentagon officials say Afghan govt's collapse was rooted in 2020 US deal with Taliban Senior Pentagon officials said Wednesday the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August could be traced to the 2020 US agreement with the Taliban signed in Doha that promised a complete troop withdrawal. Joe Biden has faced the biggest crisis of his presidency over the withdrawal in Afghanistan, drawing criticism from Republican US lawmakers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210930-pentagon-officials-say-afghan-govt-s-collapse-was-rooted-in-2020-us-deal-with-taliban

