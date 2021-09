Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:31 Hits: 0

A French court Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on former president Nicolas Sarkozy after finding him guilty of illegal campaign financing for massive overspending on his 2012 re-election campaign. Sarkozy's lawyer said he would appeal. The verdict came six months after he was found guilty of corruption in a separate trial.

