A closer look at contraception and abortion rights in France

A closer look at contraception and abortion rights in France Contraception and abortion are considered fundamental, hard-earned rights in France, where they are sometimes referred to as the habeas corpus of women. But women are still having to defend them today. So what exactly does French law say? What rights do women have and what are they still fighting for? We take a closer look in this week's edition of French Connections. 

