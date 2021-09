Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:21 Hits: 0

North Korea, which has tested ballistic missiles in the past week, plans to reopen communication lines with South Korea after a year. The strategy is part of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s desire for international recognition as a nuclear power, experts say.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0930/Missiles-and-talks-N.-Korea-wants-to-reopen-lines-with-S.-Korea?icid=rss