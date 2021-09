Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 08:28 Hits: 0

Many investors remain focused on whether the Chinese government will succeed in ring-fencing the problems at the heavily indebted property developer Evergrande. But the bigger issue is what President Xi Jinping’s increasing regulatory crackdown and “common prosperity” agenda mean for China’s long-term growth.

