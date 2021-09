Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 09:14 Hits: 0

Nation-building boils down to “expanding the circle” of moral concern. That is why successful nation-states – large or small, rich or poor – have one thing in common: citizens’ sense of a shared past and future.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/factors-needed-to-build-nation-states-by-andres-velasco-and-adnan-khan-2-2021-09