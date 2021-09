Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:20 Hits: 0

With global tensions high and the world reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions are not ideal for negotiating ambitious new climate commitments. Nonetheless, the rocky road to the historic 2015 Paris climate conference shows that another breakthrough for multilateralism is still possible.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/cop26-lessons-for-success-from-paris-by-laurence-tubiana-2021-09