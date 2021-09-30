'Trump World' fires Lewandowski after super PAC donor threatens to pull funds

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 15:35 Hits: 0

Are we actually meant to believe that Donald Trump’s camp really gives a shit about sexual harassment claims? Is that what we’re to take away from the news that Trump lickspittle Corey Lewandowski has been banished from his duties steering a pro-Trump super PAC amid accusations he groped a doner at a Las Vegas charity? This, coming from a former president accused of sexually harassing over two dozen women.

Lewandowski out, per Trump spokesman: “Pam Bondi…has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action. Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World.” September 30, 2021

According to reporting from Politico, Lewandowski “stalked” Trashelle Odom, wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, throughout the Vegas charity event, speaking to her in “sexually graphic terms,” and “repeatedly” touching her legs and butt.

“On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends,” Odom told Politico. “He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” she said.

“I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” Odom continued. “I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening.”

John Odom said in a statement that Lewandowski called him to apologize, claiming he was drunk.

According to Politico, the Odoms demanded their $100,000 donation to Trump’s super PAC be returned if Lewandowski wasn’t cut out.

Lewandowski’s replacement, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, has a murky past herself. Although it’s never been proven, the timing of a $25,000 check that landed on Bondi’s desk in 2013 remains mighty suspicious. The gift to Bondi came right around the time Bondi was meant to be joining an investigation into the Trump University scam. At the time, the Trump campaign did what they will always do—they lied. They told The Wall Street Journal they didn’t realize it was a political group.

Being ousted by Trump is nothing new to Lewandowski. While serving as Trump’s campaign manager In 2016, Lewandowski was arrested and charged with battery for grabbing Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields. Although the charges were ultimately dropped, Trump ended up firing Lewandowski.

But, as we said, Trump doesn’t care about sexual harassment allegations, not about those lodged at him or anyone else.

A former Trump adviser makes the point that Lewandowski has been accused of a wide range of this kind of behavior for years - what moved Trump was that it was hard for Lewandowski to raise money now, and that Trump is focused on advisers appearing to make $ off access to him https://t.co/h0e6BssCX3 September 30, 2021

