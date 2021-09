Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 18:20 Hits: 4

Najla Bouden Romdhane is a 63-year-old geologist with little experience in politics. Critics fear she may not be able to stand up to President Kais Saied. Others celebrate the first female Arab prime minister.

