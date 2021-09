Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 17:49 Hits: 3

A mayor once held up as a model for migrant integration in Italy was sentenced to 13 years in jail on Thursday for a series of crimes including abetting illegal immigration.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210930-italian-court-hands-former-mayor-famed-for-aiding-migrants-13-years-in-jail