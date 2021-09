Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 15:18 Hits: 3

Lael Brainard, one of two female governors on the Fed board, has consistently argued that it is premature to raise interest rates until inflation accelerates and stays high. For groups that have traditionally not done well in downturns – particularly women and people of color – the stakes of the debate could not be higher.

