Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 07:24 Hits: 7

Seriously ill people are being denied limited ICU care due to unvaccinated COVID patients, Gerald Gass says. Meanwhile, Melbourne's infection rates have soared to a new daily high. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-german-hospital-sector-chief-slams-reckless-unvaccinated/a-59358767?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf