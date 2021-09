Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:40 Hits: 0

As Afghanistan's up-and-coming men's cricket team prepare for the Twenty20 World Cup, things are different for women. A few players have fled the Taliban, but many are missing and hope is in short supply.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cricket-in-afghanistan-world-cup-or-hiding-for-your-life-it-s-a-matter-of-gender/a-59252615?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf