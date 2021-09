Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:52 Hits: 0

Guinea's new military junta have unveiled a "transitional charter" to steer the country back to civilian rule — in an effort to show the world, especially donors and mining sector investors, that they can be trusted.

