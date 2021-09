Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 13:12 Hits: 0

Two months after firing her predecessor and suspending parliament, President Saied tapped the engineering researcher to form a government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tunisia-najla-bouden-romdhane-named-first-female-pm/a-59352560?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf